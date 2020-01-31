You would need to shell out the dough for these hobbies

Think your weekly pilates class costs a lot? Think again as we reveal which hobbies really are breaking the bank.

SKIING

Skiing is one of those things that you either love or hate and if you love it, you had better dig deep into that bank account because baby, it 'aint cheap. Firstly, there's the kit which can run from hundreds to thousands and then theres the ski hire, the boot hire, the lift passes and that's without thinking about chalet rental and flights - phew.

GOLF

Keen golfers aren't just keen, they're almost obsessed with the sport which is good to know they love it because it's a serious investment. Golf clubs are each hundreds of dollars and joining a golf club can run into tens of thousands.

GAMING

Think video games are just for kids? Well not at these prices they're not. Firstly you have the unit costs which can run from $400-$700 and then there's the extras which start at around $60 for a new console. Then there's the games which all cost around $100 and the likes of online services which can run from $20 to $60 a month.

RIDING

Given how little spare space we have around here, it is no surprise why riding makes the list. Of course you have all the cost of the kit, and then there's the lessons which start at around $200. Want to own a horse? Well, then we are talking serious money with livery charges, feed, exercise etc all running into the tens of thousands.