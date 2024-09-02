2 arrested in Bedok drug bust; drugs seized enough to feed 1,550 abusers for a week

A 38-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were arrested for suspected drugs activities during a raid last Friday (Aug 30).

The raid took place at a residential unit in the vicinity of Bedok North Avenue 4, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a media statement on Sept 2.

A total of about 2.8kg of heroin, 385g of ‘Ice’, 51g of ‘Ecstasy’, 24g of cannabis, 9g of ketamine and 13 Emirin-5 tablets were seized.

The drugs, valued at an estimated $343,000, can feed the addiction of about 1,550 drug abusers for a week.

If found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or ‘pure heroin’, the pair may face the mandatory death penalty.

Drug situation in Singapore

According to the 2023 drug situation report released in March 2024, methamphetamine, heroin, and cannabis were the three most commonly abused drugs, with 94 per cent of those arrested abusing at least one of these three drugs.

CNB reportedly seized some $15.37 million worth of drugs in 2023, a slight drop from the $16.66 million in 2022.

The number of drug abusers arrested in 2023 increased by 10 per cent from 2022. Among the new abusers arrested, more than half were below the age of 30.

