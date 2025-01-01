Singapore-registered car drives off after hitting motorcycle near Causeway

A Singapore-registered car drove off after colliding with a motorcycle in Johor Bahru on Dec 29.

Dashcam footage of the incident shared on X show a white sedan switching lanes to head in the direction of the Causeway towards Woodlands at 5.39pm.

It knocks over a motorcycle and briefly stops ahead of the bike but drives off once the motorcyclist gets back up.

The car, however, gets stuck in traffic, which allows a policeman to reach it on foot just two minutes after the collision.

Some Malaysian netizens were enraged by the incident, accusing Singaporeans of being disrespectful while in other countries.

One X user tagged Singapore's police, government agencies and even Singapore Airlines to complain: "The country is rich but poor in manners."

On Facebook, Singaporeans were also annoyed by the driver's behaviour, commenting that the latter was a "disgrace" and giving them a bad name in Malaysia.

Others were appalled by how the driver attempted to flee with so many other vehicles around.

"So many pair of eyes still can run. I fear to think what would happen if the motorcyclist was alone at night," one comment read.

