Singaporean woman loses $30k in jewellery at Bangkok hotel, suspects bellboy

Her Tiffany wedding ring, two diamond rings and a bracelet are gone.

A Singaporean woman is distraught after losing jewellery worth $30,000 during a holiday in Thailand.

Her husband, Stomp contributor Jonny, said a hotel bellboy was involved in the incident.

The couple had stayed at the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok from Oct 27 to Nov 2.

"Our relaxing holiday quickly turned into a nightmare." said the Stomp contributor.

While checking out, his wife, who was in a rush, forgot to put on her jewellery and left it in the bathroom.

She realised it 30 minutes later and they immediately informed the hotel.

"However, roughly 30 minutes later, we were told that the jewellery could not be found," recounted the husband.

"This was already concerning, but what happened next left us absolutely shocked.

"The duty manager, who had spoken with us earlier, made an unsettling comment. She described my diamond rings as 'white', which was peculiar because we had never shared the characteristics of the rings with her. It seemed almost as though she was describing them as if she had seen them before.

"When I pointed out that there are different types of diamond rings, including those in rose gold and gold, the area manager later tried to cover up the incident by claiming that most diamond rings are white. This felt like a deliberate attempt to distract from the real issue."

The couple's suspicions were further aroused when they checked the CCTV.

"We found that the bellboy acted suspiciously by looking at the CCTV camera after exiting our room," said the Stomp contributor.

"To matters worse, the bellboy, who was involved in the incident, changed his statement during the police investigation. Initially, when he spoke with my wife, he had claimed that he entered the bathroom and found it already cleaned and that he hadn't seen the jewellery.

"However, in the police statement, the bellboy denied that and stated he never spoke with my wife. In fact, the CCTV footage clearly showed him entering the room with my wife, the duty manager, and the head of security. His actions seemed increasingly suspicious.

"Throughout our stay, the CCTV footage confirmed that my wife always wore her jewellery when entering and exiting the hotel. The only time she didn't was on Nov 2 when she forgot to put it on and left it in the bathroom. The hotel refuses to acknowledge this clear evidence and is treating us as if we are the ones at fault."

The Stomp contributor shared a screenshot of a Nov 4 email he received from the hotel's director of rooms, who wrote: "Our investigation indicates that the team members involved did not come across the rings and bracelet, therefore, could not have taken them."

The guest told Stomp: "Despite our best efforts to report the incident to both the hotel and the authorities, the hotel continued to deny any wrongdoing. We escalated the matter to Marriott International, hoping they would intervene, but a month has passed and no meaningful action has been taken."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Marriott International said: "We are aware of the situation and have engaged in direct communication with the guest to address their concerns. The matter is being taken very seriously, and we have conducted a thorough internal review to understand and resolve the issue.

"We are unable to provide additional information due to the confidentiality of those involved. The safety, security, and trust of our guests remain our top priorities, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity."

The experience has been a nightmare for the Stomp contributor and his wife, who were only recently married in September.

"The missing items not only carried significant monetary value but also immense sentimental value as they symbolised our love and commitment," said the husband.

"This situation has been incredibly distressing for us, especially my wife, who cries daily over the loss of her beloved rings. What should have been a joyous occasion has turned into a heartbreaking ordeal, and all we seek is the return of what is rightfully ours."

[[nid:712525]]

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.