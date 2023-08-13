VIP versus NIP treatment: Ng Kok Song on difference between 'government-endorsed' candidate and one who isn't

As a “non-government endorsed candidate”, presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song has been turned down by some organisations he approached to visit as part of his community engagement efforts.

Mr Ng, 75, said this in response to a question from the media during a visit to Seah Im Food Centre on Sunday (Aug 13).

“There’s a difference between being a government-endorsed candidate — you know who I’m referring to — and a candidate like myself, independent. Me, Mr George Goh, Mr Tan Kin Lian,” he added.

Besides Mr Ng, who was former chief investment officer at GIC, the other three presidential hopefuls are former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam; Mr Goh, an entrepreneur; and Mr Tan, the former chief executive of NTUC Income.

Besides getting turned down by some organisations, Mr Ng said: “When you’re a government endorsed candidate, you will see VIP treatment. When you are not… you’ll get NIP treatment. What is NIP? Not important.

“That’s the reality because business organisations, even civic organisations, they do not want to offend the government.”

But thankfully, the playing field is levelled when he goes to hawker centres and wet markets, Mr Ng said, adding: “I’m so encouraged by the reception that I get from ordinary people.”

Mr Ng, who was in public service for 45 years and held posts in both GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, again stressed the difference between being in the establishment and the political leadership.

“It was not right to say every person who serves in the public service is affiliated to the ruling party,” he said in response to comments made by Mr Tan on Saturday.

Mr Tan had said that if Mr Goh and himself are both found to be eligible to run for president, one of them should step down and support the other candidate to “avoid splitting the non-establishment vote”.

The former NTUC Income chief also said he decided to contest to offer Singaporeans a chance to vote for someone who is independent of the ruling government.

Asked on Sunday what he thought about the Elections Department (ELD) discouraging in-person rallies, Mr Ng said the ELD has good reasons for doing so and that he would explore the possibility of holding an online rally to explain his views and reasons for standing to the public.

He also said he hopes to reach out to young people by encouraging them to be financially literate and pursue entrepreneurship.

“A habit of saving gives you financial security and gives you more freedom in life. For example, if you have a job where you cannot tolerate the boss, you can quit and live on your savings or accept a lower paying job,” he said.

And when starting a business, they should be willing to put money into it, and not rely on loans from others, he added.

Mr Ng said: “You want people to support you in your enterprise, but how much are you willing to put in yourself?”

He added: “These are things that we can help our young people to develop. It will give them more confidence and prepare them for the future so that they can exploit opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

Mr Ng was accompanied by his fiancee Sybil Lau at the food centre on Sunday, where he spoke with stallholders and residents. Ms Lau, 45, sits on several boards, including SG Enable, a registered charity for persons with disabilities.

Asked how his relationship with Ms Lau has changed since he launched his bid for presidency, Mr Ng said: “I don’t think it will be possible for someone to go into such an arduous campaign without the support of their wife or their partner.

“I’m so happy Sybil understands my reasons why I’m standing for the presidency, that I want to serve the people of Singapore and therefore, she wants to support me in this campaign at some sacrifice to her privacy. But we’re prepared to make that sacrifice in order for me to serve the people of Singapore.”

Mr Ng will also visit the Huang Clan Association on Sunday, where he will be participating in a dialogue with clan members.

