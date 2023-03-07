You shall not pass: Some pedestrians peeved by huge crowd blocking Esplanade Bridge on weekends

For domestic helpers and foreign workers, the weekends are important as it's one of the few times in a week when they can rest.

One location has become a hotspot for some of them to spend their free time, and it's right below the Esplanade Bridge.

However, some members of the public haven't been too happy about this.

Several have recently complained that the number of foreign workers and maids gathered along the pathway that runs under the bridge makes it difficult for passers-by to walk across, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, an unnamed individual shared that usually the area under the bridge would be full of cyclists or runners who will take that route to the nearby park.

However, when he walked under the Esplanade Bridge one Sunday in February, he noted that the place was packed with maids and migrant workers.

Some of them had spread plastic bags on the floor to sit on while others were having picnics.

Others the Chinese daily spoke to said that while they didn't mind the migrant workers and maids using the public space, the throngs of people made it difficult to walk through.

The noise generated was another issue, and some have said they were worried that tourists in the vicinity would get a bad impression of Singapore.

Crowds not as bad in the afternoon

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited last Sunday (Feb 26) during the lunch hour, the crowd was sizeable but not as large as what they were previously told.

Several members of the public told the Chinese daily that the bulk of the crowd would come in the morning, and at noon they would leave.

The reporter also noticed that migrant workers were blasting music with their own speakers.

One of them, who goes by the name Wei Sheng, 35, shared that while he brings his speakers to the area every weekend to entertain his friends, he would lower the volume if there are complaints.

Not everyone is disgruntled with the crowds

Despite the complaints, some are pleased with the throngs of people.

An ice-cream vendor who goes by the name Ella shared that the migrant workers and maids have helped to boost her business.

"If they come, the business volume will increase quite a lot," she said.

"On weekends (as compared to weekdays), it will increase by at least 10 per cent."

ALSO READ: Zombie apocalypse? New Year's Eve partygoers throng roads, trigger stampede fears in Marina Bay

melissateo@asiaone.com