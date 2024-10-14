Daily roundup: Mattel has its first Diwali Barbie doll, only 50 will be brought into Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Mattel has its first Diwali Barbie doll, only 50 will be brought into Singapore

Mattel has launched its first Diwali Barbie Doll just in time for the festival of lights, which falls on Oct 31 in Singapore.

The doll was created in partnership with Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre, who is the founder of fashion brand House of Anita Dongre... » READ MORE

2. Costly lesson: Over 20 motorcyclists who evaded 65-cent parking fee at carpark get $409 fine, wheels clamped

Hoping to avoid paying 65 cents a day in parking, more than 20 motorcyclists allegedly had their wheels clamped on Thursday (Oct 10) at a carpark located at Block 3025 Ubi Road 3.

This resulted in them having to pay a $409 fee each to have their vehicle released... » READ MORE

3. Govt halts Income-Allianz deal in current form, remains open if public-interest concerns are addressed

The government will put a halt to the deal between NTUC Income and German insurer Allianz to protect public interest, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong in a ministerial statement in Parliament on Monday (Oct 14)... » READ MORE

4. Juin Teh shows off JB home after renovation, designed kitchen just for mum: 'She can't get out!'

Juin Teh gave Seow Sin Nee a tour of her home in Johor Bahru during a recent episode of #JustSwipeLah uploaded to YouTube on Oct 7, sharing that she was most proud of how the kitchen turned out... » READ MORE

