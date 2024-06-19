Daily roundup: Oil spill incident not due to congestion at port, clean-up will take time, says Chee Hong Tat - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Oil spill incident not due to congestion at port, clean-up will take time: Chee Hong Tat

The recent oil spill following an incident between a dredging boat and a bunker vessel at Pasir Panjang Terminal was not a result of port congestion, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said... » READ MORE

2. Property agent discovers 21 tenants in HDB flat, makes police report

One property agent said he resorted to calling the police on 21 tenants in an HDB flat after they resisted eviction.

Real estate agent Ken Tay shared his experience in a series of TikTok videos posted on Saturday (June 15)... » READ MORE

3. 'My heart aches too': Chen Shucheng laments losing temper when tutoring grandson, 8

Education is often not an easy path for both the learner as well as the teacher, and even local veteran actor Chen Shucheng is prone to losing his cool when tutoring his grandson... » READ MORE

4. Audi launches Q4 e-tron in Singapore with an extremely attractive price tag

Audi has officially launched its new Q4 e-tron electric SUV in Singapore, and the new model comes with an extremely attractive price tag that undercuts its major rivals in the market.

The introduction of the Q4 e-tron marks a major move for Audi as it seeks to expand its share in the electric vehicle (EV) market in Singapore... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com