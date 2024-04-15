world

France's Macron: We must avoid escalation in Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint statement with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (not seen) in Paris before a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 8, 2024.
PARIS — France will do all it can to avoid further escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran in the Middle East, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (April 15), urging Israel to show restraint in any response.

"We are all worried about a possible escalation," Macron told BFM TV and RMC radio.

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night in response to a suspected Israeli attack on Iran's Syria consulate on April 1.

"We will do all we can to avoid things flaring up, escalating, " Macron said, urging Israel to aim to isolate Iran rather than escalate the situation.

