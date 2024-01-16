Iran: US can't call for restraint while backing Israel's war in Gaza

DUBAI — The United States cannot call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza, Iran's foreign minister said on Monday (Jan 16), while calling for a diplomatic solution to the war in the enclave.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a televised joint press conference with his Indian counterpart in Tehran, called on US officials "not to tie the security and national interests of the US to the fate of Israel's prime minister who is falling".

