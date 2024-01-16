world

Iran: US can't call for restraint while backing Israel's war in Gaza

Iran: US can't call for restraint while backing Israel's war in Gaza
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a side event during an event commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 12, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 16, 2024 1:26 AM

DUBAI — The United States cannot call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza, Iran's foreign minister said on Monday (Jan 16), while calling for a diplomatic solution to the war in the enclave.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a televised joint press conference with his Indian counterpart in Tehran, called on US officials "not to tie the security and national interests of the US to the fate of Israel's prime minister who is falling".

ALSO READ: On 100th day of Gaza war, fans and foes agree Netanyahu's reign will not last

United StatesIRANIsraelPalestineWars and conflicts
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.