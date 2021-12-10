Apple rumoured to launch AirPods Pro 2 and 3 Apple Watch models in 2022

Besides discussing about Apple's upcoming mixed reality headsets, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also shared his predictions on other products such as the AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch and iPhone SE.

For the second-generation AirPods Pro, Kuo says it is likely to launch in Q4 2022. Kuo's July report stated that the AirPods Pro 2 will have an "innovative" health tracking feature, which Bloomberg claims to be enabled by new motion sensors. The WSJ reported in October that future AirPods may come with temperature sensors to measure the user's core body temperature from inside the ear, and motion sensors to track the user's posture.

For the Apple Watch, Kuo predicts that the 2022 Apple Watch lineup will consist of the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and a new "extreme sports" model. Bloomberg reported in March that Apple is considering to introduce a rugged Watch model with rubberised casing. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expectted to come with a blood glucose monitoring feature.

For the iPhone SE, Kuo expects the 2022 model to have 3GB RAM and launch in the first half of the year. Display analyst Ross Young wrote in April that the LCD display of the 2022 iPhone SE will remain at 4.7-inches and may come with 5G connectivity. The 2023 iPhone SE is expected to have a bigger display and 4GB RAM. Ross claimed the 2023 iPhone SE will sport a hole-punch display.

