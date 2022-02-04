Google One VPN is now available on iOS

Google One VPN is finally available on iOS.

Google says it is beginning to roll out the VPN service to iOS devices and it will be available to Google One members on Premium plans (two TB and higher) through the Google One app on iOS. In addition, the Google One VPN can be shared with up to five family members at no extra cost.

The Google One VPN service recently expanded to another 10 countries which include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. Google states that it plans to bring the VPN service to more countries over time.

Source: Google

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.