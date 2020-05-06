I tried fixing my home's wonky internet connection. Here's how it turned out with Google Nest Wifi

Working from home would be a lot better if it didn't coincide with the closure of schools, but otherwise, things have been pretty smooth.

Aside from the minor tech hiccups, that is. I can’t get a steady internet connection in my bedroom because of poor Wi-Fi coverage.

I’ve had problems with the reach of my Wi-Fi, which I blame on the odd layout of my home. Aside from my room’s Wi-Fi situation, another spare room at the end of my apartment's hallway has limited access as well. So I’ve been restricted to working in the dining room for the last two months — not very convenient for others at home, especially come mealtimes.

Previous Wi-Fi extenders that I’ve tried also didn’t seem to work as well (including a Xiaomi signal amplifier) because the connection is already pretty weak at the spot where I’d usually place the extender.

In fact, I’ve already run through a gamut of Wi-Fi extenders and attempted multiple times to change the position of my wireless router. But as I’m staying with my parents and they control the aesthetics of the home, I’m restricted as to where these tech gadgets can be placed.

When privacy is required to take calls and hold meetings, I’d have to hide away in my room, so you can imagine the inconvenience when I can’t use my laptop or phone. Sometimes I had to resort to using my mobile data to take the call — or I’ll have to use my parents’ room instead where the Wi-Fi is stronger if I need to do presentations.

Meshwork

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Candice Cai

I first heard about mesh Wi-Fi while googling for alternatives and from asking colleagues. The first thing that hit me was, of course, how expensive it all was. Hence, I tried the cheaper options first with Wi-Fi range extenders (for about $20+). Which clearly did nothing to help.

Fortunately, Google had a Nest Wifi mesh router ($299) and point ($199) for us to test drive during the WFH period. Setting the system up was easy enough after downloading the Google Home app, which will guide users through the process.

The nightmarish part for me, a non-techie, was in trying to decipher which device was which and reconnecting cables to the right devices. But it turned out to be not too difficult and everything was sorted in less than an hour.

So far, the Wi-Fi signals in the house have been great, though I was still facing the occasional spotty connections in my bedroom. For some reason, that only happens when I’m using the laptop — regular surfing on mobile devices turned out fine (except when I’m watching a live stream, which can be choppy at times).

I’ve tried placing the Nest Wifi point in the study but the signal is still a little weak. But overall, it still works loads better than before. For any issues faced, I blame the construction of my home and my parents' aesthetic-driven inclination in hiding everything.

The Nest Wifi point has an inbuilt smart speaker, but for me, it's more of a quirky capability than a useful feature right now. But I see the usefulness in broadcasting messages from one room to another, especially if you live in a huge home. My 4-year-old son certainly had fun speaking to Google Assistant.

As a mum, one thing that could be useful is how the app allows you to block Wi-Fi access at certain times of the day or on certain devices. Handy when you have kids and you don’t want them to secretly be surfing the internet when they should be sleeping. Wi-Fi can also be paused in an instant through the app, with the ability to block adult sites too.

Personally, I would definitely recommend the system to those who are able to afford it — especially folks like me suffering from Wi-Fi issues that ordinary extenders can’t fix.

But to justify the price point, one should probably be utilising all the features this device has to offer, and I think it’s probably best suited for those who live in a big, multi-storeyed house and for families with kids who still need supervision when it comes to using the internet.

