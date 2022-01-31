iOS 15.4 beta adds Face ID with a Mask, Universal Control added to macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas

Big changes could be coming for Apple users. Apple just released the beta for iOS 15.4 and it adds a feature that would allow users to use Face ID with a mask.

It goes without saying that this is a huge deal, because as good as Face ID is, it doesn't work if you have a mask on. And because of things that are going around in the world, most people are wearing masks these days.

Apple tried to alleviate this by allowing Apple Watch owners to unlock their iPhones with their Apple Watches, which works as advertised, but not every iPhone owner has an Apple Watch.

iOS 15.4 will bring Face ID with mask, and you can add multiple glasses if you wear more than one. Posted by HardwareZone.com on Saturday, January 29, 2022

Face ID with a Mask works by scanning the areas around the eye when a mask is worn. It is less secure but more convenient. Also, this works with Apple Pay and can be used to authenticate third-party apps which is useful if you want to use other payment apps. Check out my editor who tried enrolling his face and activating Face ID with a Mask:-

One thing to note, this new feature will require a fairly new iPhone. According to reports, you'll need an iPhone 12 or later.

The betas of macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 will finally add support for Universal Control, which will allow users to control multiple Macs and iPads with a single keyboard and mouse.

To try this feature, you need to update your Macs and iPads, and also ensure that they are signed in to your iCloud account.

And to be clear, though these features are currently available on the latest betas, there's still a chance Apple might not include them in the public release if they think they are not ready.

