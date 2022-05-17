New Apple apps and new system interactions said to be coming to iOS 16

Apple is expected to bring major changes across iOS 16 according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Gurman says there will not be a full redesign of the iOS interface, but there will be new system interactions and "some fresh Apple apps". He reiterated that watchOS 9 is going to be a "significant" update.

In his report last month, Gurman claims there are "fairly significant enhancements" across the board such as updated notifications and new health-tracking features.

As for watchOS 9, he believes there are enhancements to activity and health tracking.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.