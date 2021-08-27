Saints Row The Third Remastered free this week on Epic Games Store

With the announcement of the Saints Row reboot, Epic Games Store is giving away Saints Row The Third Remastered for free. After all, the reboot will only be released on Feb 25, 2022.

What better way to make the wait more bearable than revisiting the title that cemented the series’ trademark absurdist style?

Saints Row The Third boasts highly exaggerated, bombastic action, irreverent humour, and the series’ signature detailed character creation suite.

PHOTO: Volition

The remaster allows players to enjoy everything Saints Row The Third has to offer, but with better graphics and more NPCs to play around with.

The game will be free on the Epic Games Store from now till Sept 2, 2021, so what are you waiting for?

