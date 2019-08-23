These new features could be coming to the next iPhone and iPad

Hardware Zone

Apple is expected to introduce several new features to the upcoming iPhone and iPad models to drive sales during the holiday season.

Sources told Bloomberg that there would be "Pro" iPhone models to succeed the iPhone XS/XS Max and a successor to the iPhone XR.

A key highlight of the "Pro" iPhone would be the triple-lens setup on the rear, which can capture three images at the same time and use new AI software to automatically edit the combined photo.

This allows the "Pro" iPhone models to take higher resolution images that can rival some traditional cameras. In addition, the "Pro" iPhone models can deliver better imaging performance in very low-light conditions.

The video recording capabilities will also be significantly enhanced, which can compete with professional video cameras. For example, users can retouch, apply effects, change the colors, reframe and crop video as it is being recorded live.

Face ID will be improved as well; it can capture a wider field of view so that users can unlock the phones more easily, even when the phones are flat on the table.

Other new features that are expected to debut are the reverse wireless charging support, a matte finish for some colour options, new shatter-resistance technology, updated OLED panels with no 3D Touch, A13 chipsets.

As for the 2019 iPad Pro lineup, Bloomberg claims that they will be getting similar upgrades to the 2019 iPhones and will not have any design changes. A new 10.2-inch model will also be replacing the current 9.7-inch iPad.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

