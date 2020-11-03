As though 2020 wasn't weird enough: Here's a surreal version of Singapore

Your background and education have nothing to do with video editing at all! Tell us how you came to pursue this career.

I actually didn’t plan on venturing into this field. Having graduated with a degree in Computer Science and Cyber Security from Murdoch University three years ago, I was at a crossroads of sorts.

I developed an interest in video editing when I stumbled upon the travel edits - the Watchtower of Turkey - type videos - that were popular on social media at the time. Should I pursue a career in what I had gone to school for? Or should I dive into the deep end and pursue my interest in video editing and visual arts? I chose the latter and started from scratch.

I started building a portfolio of videos that I shot with friends and family and edited them using all that I had learnt from countless YouTube tutorials.

It took me about half a year of juggling part-time jobs for income and honing my video editing skills whenever I had free time until I felt ready to send out my portfolio to the production house that I currently work at.