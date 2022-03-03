Euphoria now HBO's second-most watched show after Game of Thrones

Euphoria has just become HBO’s second-most-watched show.

The Zendaya-led coming of age drama is now averaging 16.3 million viewers per episode. The recently aired season 2 finale roped in 6.6 million viewers, while its premiere is currently approaching 19 million viewers. Euphoria has also been HBO Max’s most popular show for seven weeks straight.

The series takes second place behind the streamer’s Game of Thrones. The final season of Game of Thrones averaged 46 million viewers per episode.

HBO counts its programming until 90 days post-premiere across all platforms. As such, Euphoria‘s numbers ought to change in the next couple of months as the streamer monitors its growth.

Euphoria season 2 centers on the intertwining lives of high schoolers in the town of East Highland, where 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction.

The series also stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Euphoria is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson. The series is now available on HBO Max. Don’t have access to HBO where you’re from? Don’t worry, you can always consider using VPN.

READ ALSO: Zendaya warns fans new series of Euphoria 'difficult to watch'

This article was first published in Geek Culture.