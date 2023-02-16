7 Physical: 100 contestants that netizens — and other competitors — are thirsting over

Is it just me or is it getting really hot in here?

Netflix's Physical: 100 may be showing us inhuman feats of strength and heartwarming camaraderie, but it's also serving us with fresh eye-candy.

And there's no shame in admitting that, because it's not just us thirsting over some of the contestants, the other competitors are eyeing their hot bods too.

Warning: spoilers ahead.

Yun Sung-bin

Winter Olympics gold medallist Yun Sung-bin has definitely been one of the favourites to win Physical: 100 from the very beginning — ever since the skeleton racer made his grand entrance in episode one, being the 100th and final contestant to enter.

"You can't catch up to his level, even with great effort," UDT/Seal reservist Hwang Ji-hun, better known as Agent H, said, while Sung-bin's own coach Kim Sik said: "To put it in one word, he's a monster."

Fellow contestants remarked that "his body looks like Iron Man's suit" and even made him do standing jumps, increasing the height of the mats to almost 140cm to see how high he could reach.

In the latest episode, Sung-bin took off his shirt for his challenge, to much cheer from his fellow competitors. They could be heard yelling "Nice!", "Sexy!" and suggesting he join bodybuilding competitions for his sculpted shoulders.

The Physical: 100 contestants aren't the only ones in admiration of Sung-bin, with netizens thirsting over his good looks and athleticism.

"Yun Sung-bin used his waist to pull a 1.5 tonne boat? That was hot," a tweet read, while a cheeky Tiktok user captioned a fan edit of him as: "Personally, I would let this man throw me around like paper."

Jang Eun-sil

Wrestler Jang Eun-sil has been another fan-favourite, especially among viewers rooting for the underdogs.

As a team leader, she got the short end of the stick when her teammates ended up being the stragglers of the bunch and got overlooked by other teams when picking allies.

"The way they just disregarded her was so dirty," one tweet read, and though she may have been spurned by her fellow competitors, netizens have her back.

Tiktok has been abuzz with fan edits of Eun-sil to Big Boy by Sza, but instead of needing a "big boy" as the song suggests, it appears that fans are thirsting for a big girl, if the close-ups of Eun-sil's toned arms are anything to go by.

"I need her, that's what I need," one Tiktok user wrote, with comments ranging from: "She's so beautiful and humble," to "I'm very, very gay, OMG."

"She's an icon, she's a legend and she's the moment," one tweet read.

Though Eun-sil's team won their second challenge against the odds, they couldn't make a miracle happen twice, being eliminated in round three.

"Fought to the death but it's a pity that I didn't survive until the end. All these experiences will not be forgotten for a long time," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Jeong Han-saem

Jeong Han-saem is a musical actor and fitness model who made waves among his teammates, especially in the latest episode of Physical: 100.

The challenge was actually a five-parter, with the four remaining teams nominating one member for each challenge. Only the winners of these challenges would make it to the final round.

Han-saem was selected for The Tail of Ouroboros, where the four contestants would run around a track and be knocked out if they got caught by the person behind them.

All four runners came out shirtless, with Han-saem's team screaming the loudest for him: "Han-saem, looking good!" and "He's so handsome!"

Unfortunately, Han-saem didn't manage to come out victorious and sent his well wishes for the other contestants on Instagram. While many applauded him for doing his best, others were more interested in his abs.

"Wow, it's a washboard," one comment read, while another called him a "sexy, hot eye-candy."

Kim Kyung-jin

An attractive guy who can provide for you too?

That was contestant Kim Kyung-jin, whom netizens deemed to be the "hottest farmer ever". Aged 36, he's also a father of two, making him a real "daddy".

"Oh my god, he's hot as hell, honey," one Tiktok user said, before realising: "Wait what, he's a farmer?

"If a farmer looks like that, I want to work at the farm."

"I started off as a trainer, teaching modelling and PE classes at a university. Now I grow produce that's good for people's health," Kyung-jin said in his introduction.

Though he was eliminated from Physical: 100 in the head-to-head deathmatches, Kyung-jin received much admiration, and many raunchy comments, from fans.

"I want to be a farmer's wife," a tame comment read, while an audacious one read: "The farmer can put his seeds somewhere else though."

After the elimination, Kyung-jin posted on his Instagram: "We'll be back with new shiny content."

And that's where you can head over to, if you're interested in his pumpkins, or the man himself.

Cha Hyun-seung

The man to knock the beloved farmer out in the head-to-head battle was a familiar face among K-pop fans and viewers of reality shows alike: Cha Hyun-seung.

Though he was underestimated by Kyung-jin for being smaller in stature than him, he entered the arena to much discussion among fellow contestants.

"He's the backup dancer for (K-pop singer) Sunmi," "Wasn't he in Single's Inferno? He did a lot there, the master," the contestants murmured, with one even calling him "the son of Netflix".

Hyun-seung was an eye candy for many long before he made a reality show appearance, with a fancam of him dancing with Sunmi going viral back in 2018.

"She and her backup dancers can step on me," one YouTube comment read.

Though his victory against Kyun-jin was decisive, Hyun-seung suffered a fractured rib during the round and was knocked out during The Tail of Ouroboros.

"Every time I move, I feel like my whole body shatters. Because of the pain, I'm falling apart with every breath," he wrote on Instagram.

Fellow dancer Knucks commented: "His abs don't break!" while actor-comedian Lee Myung-hoon wrote: "Great job, looking great, come to physical therapy with me."

Fellow contestant Seong Chi-hyun, who suffered a knee injury on the show, commented: "How painful it must have been to endure this, you were great from start to finish."

Choo Sung-hoon

When MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon (also known as Yoshihiro Akiyama) entered the set of Physical: 100, his competitors turned starstruck instead.

"This turned to Choo Sung-hoon's fan meeting real quick," one amused tweet read, while another read: "Everyone went full fanboy/fangirl when Sexyama walked out stylin' and profilin'."

Fellow contestant Shim Eu-ddeum gasped, while Eun-sil was left stammering. Others remarked: "We're screwed" and "I'm lost for words."

"I was in the same space as someone like him, I felt like a fan whose wish had come true," said Yoyo.

"Don't underestimate this ahjussi (uncle in Korean)," the 47-year-old said in his introduction, and viewers have been swooning over the silver fox since.

"Big brains with big muscles, Choo Sung-hoon was impressive and attractive af," one tweet read. "Everyone in his team completely trusted him and he delivered and didn't disappoint! What a legend! He's not called 'Sexyama' for nothing."

Another read: "Choo Sung-hoon is not only strong and sexy, an amazing leader and teammate, but he's also one of the only men to never underestimate a woman."

Sung-hoon took part in the round three game The Punishment of Sisyphus, having to repeatedly roll a 100kg boulder up a hill, and fellow contestants could be seen chanting his nickname of "Sexyama".

Unfortunately, he lost the round despite being the favourite to win Physical: 100 according to a Twitter poll.

Agent H

Another Physical: 100 competitor who had a lot of fans among fellow contestants was Hwang Ji-hun, better known as Agent H.

A UDT/Seal reservist and YouTuber, Agent H is part of Kick The Hurdle Studio, along with fellow army man Kim Jin-young of Single's Inferno 2 fame.

"Not Netflix making me fall for another UDT soldier," one TikTok user wrote on a fan edit of Agent H.

A comment read: "It's like magic in a bottle with Agent H. Netflix, why do you do this to my hormones?"

Fellow YouTuber Bbulkup couldn't help but swoon over Agent H either, saying: "He's so freaking handsome, he looks even better in real life than on TV. Even a man would fall for him."

Competitors rushed over to the arena Agent H was fighting his head-to-head battle in, remarking: "I have to see this" and "H has a great body."

Unfortunately, he lost his deathmatch against bodybuilder Seol Ki-kwan in the last few seconds, but the soldier was humble in defeat.

"I just wasn't good enough, what else can I say? The defeated have nothing to say," he laughed, showing us one last glimpse at his dimples.

Physical: 100 streams on Netflix, with the last episode airing Feb 21.

