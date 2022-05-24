Simu Liu lost Crazy Rich Asians role because he's not 'white-passing'? Netizens defend Henry Golding as truly Southeast Asian

Asian Canadian actor Simu Liu has unwittingly stepped on a landmine and sparked a Twitter war when he shared how he'd auditioned four times for roles in Crazy Rich Asians but failed to nab a part in the hit 2018 film.

Describing how he was told he didn't have the 'It-factor', Simu shared in the podcast interview How to Fail with Elizabeth Day: "I didn't have that thing that made people want to watch it."

Simu Liu revealed that he auditioned four times for “Crazy Rich Asians” and ultimately lost out on the role. Why? Liu was told he didn't have the “It” factor for Hollywood: "I didn't have that thing that made people want to watch it." https://t.co/7kh54Ge7mV pic.twitter.com/EbJA1VTYLP — IndieWire (@IndieWire) May 18, 2022

The role of the lead Singaporean character Nick Young, as we all know, went to Malaysian-British actor Henry Golding, whose mother is from the Iban tribe in Sarawak.

And even though Simu shared he had also auditioned for other parts in the film — including that of Nick's best friend Colin (played by Chris Pang) and cousin Astrid's husband Michael (a role which went to Singaporean actor Pierre Png) — the conversation somehow turned to how Henry was cast because of how he looks.

Replies to a tweet by Indiewire on Simu's interview stirred up accusations that Hollywood execs chose Henry simply because he was "white-passing" — meaning he's able to pass off as Caucasian — in an industry often accused of being racially biased.

seeing a bunch of nonwhite people claim that Simu Liu doesn't have the right "look" for the role and finding it wild that nobody is connecting this to the fact that Henry Golding is half white. all they keep saying is "look at the material." y'all some losers lmao. https://t.co/DOoQmB19UW — 🏳️‍⚧️bunny x🍑 (@thotscholar) May 20, 2022

He is a native Iban/East Malaysian - and not white passing unless you think all Asians are Chinese. Maybe you calm down. Asians come in many colours and I can find plenty of guys that look like him back home with no white ancestry. — Erna Mahyuni.ringgit (@ernamh) May 21, 2022

Wrote one Twitter user: "Just say that Simu Liu is too Asian for you with your f****** chest, stop hiding it in euphemisms".

Others also highlighted how Henry possessed "conventionally attractive" looks by Western standards, plus, he "has the British accent".

I'm not surprised the studio went with the dude who's only half-Asian to star as the main love interest for marketing purposes — aMoodyHipster (@HipsterMoody) May 19, 2022

Another Twitter user suggested that Simu, being ethnically Chinese, would have made "a lot more sense" in the role "than a half-white one".

"What does a Malaysian/British actor know about Singapore?" wrote one netizen.

and what does a malaysian/british actor know ab singapore? Most singaporeans are ethnically chinese anyway so simu makes a lot more sense than a half white one but as i said yall LOVE the yts so get into it — eryka✨ (@justlikeDW) May 21, 2022

Her tweet ignited a flurry of comments and temporarily united Malaysians and Singaporeans who schooled the user on the countries' shared history and common cultural background.

you clearly dont know history about singapore-malaysia history a lot😭 let me tell you that he knows about singapore A LOT these two countries were once a country before it got split and because of that these two kinda share the same culture even our accent are almost the same — c a t e (rt some tw/nsfw🔞) (@ceticets) May 22, 2022

Malaysians have also defended Henry's Asian-ness in terms of looks and pointed out the ways in which the half-Malaysian actor was a better fit for the role.

"To me, he looks like almost every Dayak [indigenous people of Borneo] out here," shared one.

When Henry Holding gained fame and ppl said he is good looking, I told my wife "To me, he actually looks like almost every Dayak out here."



I still would say d same today...



Dont believe me, come to Borneo & check us out. U'd fall in love with us. 😉 — Cyril Dason (@cyrildason) May 21, 2022

this is him and 100% malaysian man. i don’t see any different pic.twitter.com/qZlor3b58e — arayooo🧚🏼 (@voguearayoo) May 20, 2022

People saying Henry Golding looking like a white boy when he literally has the typical South East Asian face. pic.twitter.com/7VgVsZyf7y — SnakeEyes (@Superhe16858734) May 20, 2022

Not to mention that Henry is part Southeast Asian, unlike Simu, and has worked in Malaysia and Singapore as an adult.

Yall non-Asians don't got a say on this. Simu Liu is ethnically Chinese while Henry Golding is partially Iban (a native Bornean tribe). Henry fits more in the movie because he is literally South East Asian. Asians don't necessarily mean Chinese. Stop mixing this simple thing up. — bing bong (@PineApple222_) May 21, 2022

Another reason why Henry fit the bill? His English accent would have been in line with how 'atas' (high-class) Malaysians and Singaporeans often send their kids overseas for university.

Bet they didnt know all those atas msian/sg dont even study here. Most of them study in the uk & comes back here🤣. British accent def spot on. — Amelk (@Amelk00441301) May 22, 2022

The criticisms of Henry not being Asian enough aren't new, as the 35-year-old actor himself has acknowledged in previous interviews.

But Simu has admitted that he's grateful for the rejection, sharing that it changed the way he approached his work.

The 33-year-old eventually landed the lead role Shang-Chi in Marvel's 2021 superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

ALSO READ: Crazy Rich Asians spin-off focusing on Gemma Chan in the works

candicecai@asiaone.com