7 stylish bar carts for small spaces

PHOTO: Proof Living

By Ceccotti Collezioni, $14,083-16,180.80, available from Proof Living.

2. Baronet Bar Cart

PHOTO: Commune Life

This uber-chic trolley will ensure that you serve up your tipple in absolute style. Produced by homegrown brand Alt.o by Commune, this cart takes on the form of a hotel luggage trolley in a walnut veneer and brass finish. We love that it comes equipped with ample storage space and lockable castors as well.

$2,319, available from https://thecommunelife.com.

3. Mondrian Black Bar Cart

PHOTO: Crate & Barrel.

This no-frills design promises both looks and durability.

Retailing at $1,399, and available from Crate & Barrel.

4. Meng Bar Cabinet

PHOTO: Scene Shang

A cabinet is a great alternative if you prefer to store your prized gin collection in a private but suave location. This cabinet comes with an Oriental-style brass lock and accents for a traditional feel.

$2,900, available from https://shop.sceneshang.com.

5. Nissafors 3-Tier Trolley

PHOTO: Ikea

Three spacious trays provide all the space necessary for storing bottled beverages, books or other knick knacks.

Retailing at $44.90, available from https://www.ikea.com.

6. Roiia Trolley

PHOTO: aartical

Contemporary in silhouette and functional in design, the Roiia evokes a Scandinavian vibe combined with a dose of modernity and youthfulness.

Retailing at $490, and available from https://www.aartical.com.

7. Duke Bar

PHOTO: Scene Shang

Art Deco lines meet tropical flair in this rattan cart.

Retailing at $500, and available from https://shop.sceneshang.com.

