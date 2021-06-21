7 stylish bar carts for small spaces

1. Bloody Mary
By Ceccotti Collezioni, $14,083-16,180.80, available from Proof Living.
2. Baronet Bar Cart
This uber-chic trolley will ensure that you serve up your tipple in absolute style. Produced by homegrown brand Alt.o by Commune, this cart takes on the form of a hotel luggage trolley in a walnut veneer and brass finish. We love that it comes equipped with ample storage space and lockable castors as well.
$2,319, available from https://thecommunelife.com.
3. Mondrian Black Bar Cart
This no-frills design promises both looks and durability.
Retailing at $1,399, and available from Crate & Barrel.
4. Meng Bar Cabinet
A cabinet is a great alternative if you prefer to store your prized gin collection in a private but suave location. This cabinet comes with an Oriental-style brass lock and accents for a traditional feel.
$2,900, available from https://shop.sceneshang.com.
5. Nissafors 3-Tier Trolley
Three spacious trays provide all the space necessary for storing bottled beverages, books or other knick knacks.
Retailing at $44.90, available from https://www.ikea.com.
6. Roiia Trolley
Contemporary in silhouette and functional in design, the Roiia evokes a Scandinavian vibe combined with a dose of modernity and youthfulness.
Retailing at $490, and available from https://www.aartical.com.
7. Duke Bar
Art Deco lines meet tropical flair in this rattan cart.
Retailing at $500, and available from https://shop.sceneshang.com.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.