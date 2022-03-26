How to ace your practical driving test

To obtain a driver’s licence in Singapore, one has to complete a Basic Theory Test (BTT), Final Theory Test (FTT), Simulation course and lastly, the Practical Driving Test (PDT).

That being said, if you are keen on getting a driver’s licence in Singapore, how do you ace that practical driving test? Today, we bring you some tips to follow to ace that test.

There are three driving schools islandwide you can enrol with: ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, Singapore Safety Driving Centre, and Bukit Batok Driving Centre.

One Immediate Failure or accumulation of 20 demerit points constitutes a failure during your Practical Driving Test (PDT). An example of an immediate failure is mounting a kerb, or beating a red light at a traffic junction. The PDT comprises two components: Circuit test, and Road test.

The circuit test will examine your skills in parking, manoeuvring around bends and basic operating of the vehicle. Once you have cleared the circuit test, you will be allowed out on the roads.

This will test your ability to interact safely with other road users and how well you can comply with traffic rules and regulations. Although easier said than done, following these tips could give you that confidence that might be the deciding factor from a pass or fail.

Practice, practice, practice

PHOTO: Unsplash

Like what they always say, practice makes perfect. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes during your practical lessons as these mistakes would cost points during the actual test. It is a good habit to ask questions with your driving instructor too if you need help familiarizing yourself with the possible potential test routes.

Select a strategic time for the test

Ideally, you would want emptier roads during the time of your test. Selecting a less busy time for your test would be best as it would minimise your stress levels, and you will be dealing with fewer cars on the roads.

Check your blind spots

PHOTO: Unsplash

Before driving off, ensure that the car’s mirrors are set up to ensure the right visibility you require. Bear in mind to always check your blind spot before making any turns or before moving off as it would decrease the chances of any motorists popping up unexpectedly. This practice also shows your tester what sort of a safe driver you are.

Never tailgate

Always keep a safe following distance from the car in front of you. Tailgating is both unnecessary and dangerous and can lead to a collision. A decent following distance is about two to three car lengths.

Always signal early

PHOTO: Pexels

Signalling is the easiest way of showing intent to surrounding vehicles your intended path of travel. However, many drivers these days fail to do so. Before switching lanes, signal your intention early so that drivers around you are aware. However, only proceed to lane switch when it is safe to do so. Never cut someone off or switch lanes abruptly without checking.

Always keep an eye on your speed

PHOTO: Pexels

Keep in mind that Singapore has different speed limits in different zones. Driving too slow in such zones is also a penalised offence during your test. Staying alert and driving within the correct speed limits would allow you to react to changes on the road or flow of traffic which makes it easier for you to stop your vehicle if needed.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.