How to reduce biting during breastfeeding

After a few months of breastfeeding, you may feel like you and your baby have found your groove. You’re both getting used to it, the discomfort is reduced and you are assured that you have enough milk supply.

But suddenly you feel something painful. When your baby starts teething, it may become a habit for him to bite your nipples while you are breastfeeding.

Other than the pain, is there any harm when mum’s nipples are bitten?

Baby biting nipple while breastfeeding - is it normal?

When a baby is teething, he tends to bite and chew because his gums are tender. When the gums are tender and sensitive, the baby may be uncomfortable. That’s why teethers were invented to relieve them. Other mums use teething gel but it is important to consult your paediatrician before using it.

Not all babies who are teething bite their mum’s nipples. According to the Australian Breastfeeding Association, when a baby bites or latches correctly during breastfeeding, he or she does not bite the nipples.

How can we determine if the baby is latching correctly? The baby’s tongue should be on top of the lower gums and teeth.

Reasons why babies bite while breastfeeding

So your breastfed baby is biting your nipple while nursing. But what could be the reason behind this painful habit that your bub has learned?

If it’s any consolation, mum, your baby is not doing it to make you feel bad. On the contrary, it can mean that he wants more comfort from you. Here are some of the possible explanations behind the biting:

Your child is teething

Teething can develop at any time and cause a baby’s gums to become uncomfortable and swollen. If you detect your baby biting the nipple while feeding during this time, they are most likely more concerned with pain relief than with breastfeeding.

Stop nursing for a moment and address the issue. Giving your baby a teething toy or a breast milk popsicle might help calm their gums in addition to your breast.

Your child is bored

A baby will frequently bite when nursing because he is distracted by what is going on around him. This frequently occurs near the end of a breastfeeding session when he is bored and no longer hungry. To avoid too much stimulus and distraction, try to nurse in a quiet environment, while swaying or lying down together.

Your child craves your attention

Older babies are more likely to demand a lot of attention and may bite if they don’t feel they’re getting enough. While nursing, try to maintain eye contact and engage with your kid. To actively nurse, the baby’s tongue must be placed over the lower teeth and gums in order to suck milk from the breast.

At the end of a breastfeeding session, playful newborns often drag their tongues backwards, signifying that they have completed suckling. A potential bite can be avoided by keeping a close eye on the infant during nursing and removing him as soon as he has finished actively nursing.

Your infant demands more milk

When the milk supply is low, the baby may bite and pull back, attempting to get more milk from the breast.

Your menstruation cycle, nursing while pregnant, hormonal birth control techniques, various drugs and supplements, and even stress can all have a detrimental impact on milk production. Remember that if your baby is gaining weight normally, he or she is getting enough milk.

How to stop baby from biting

Nipple biting while breastfeeding can make it difficult for some mums to go on with their breastfeeding journey. So, how do you stop your child from doing this, and how do you relieve the pain in this very sensitive area? Here are some things you can try.

Changing your position

Sometimes a simple change of positioning and latching can help to prevent mum’s nipples from being bitten. Try a chest-to-chest position, or breastfeeding with the baby’s chin attached to mum’s chest.

Stopping breastfeeding when bitten

Many nursing mothers and breastfeeding experts recommend that if your baby bites, take them off the breast, end the nursing session, and say something calmly like: “No biting mummy.”

Nursing can resume in a few minutes if the baby appears interested, and you can praise your little one for a good latch-on and gentle release. By stopping the feeding every time your baby bites, your baby will quickly learn that biting interferes with nursing.

They can’t even speak yet, but babies are sensitive to their mothers’ moods. So when mummy gets hurt and stops breastfeeding, they will learn not to bite mummy’s nipples anymore. But sometimes the baby may also laugh when you react, and may they repeat what they are doing as if they are playing with you.

Washing nipples

To prevent irritation of the nipple area, try washing it with water and a bit of salt.

Due to the saliva of the teething baby, the nipples can become sore and irritated.

Keeping the nipples dry

Nipples bitten by a baby should be ventilated. Also, make it a habit to change wet nursing clothes or bra immediately to avoid discomfort.

Provide an alternative

If your baby appears to be teething, you may wish to calm their gums with a damp towel or a teething toy. You want to teach them not to chew on your breasts.

The teething baby usually has sharp teeth. Over the course of months, it will grow and the discomfort will also decrease. If the baby who is teething does not want to latch on to their mother’s breast, there may also be something else inside their mouth. Or maybe he also feels sick so he doesn’t want to latch on.

Remedy for sore and cracked nipples from biting

Unfortunately, biting can cause nipple injury in some situations, which can be quite unpleasant. In addition to decreasing your baby’s biting, you should treat any nipple damage.

Among the alternatives are:

Rinse with saline

Saltwater rinses are a natural technique to gently cure your skin and can be quite calming for your nipples.

Nipple cream

There are many different nipple creams on the market, and might be useful if you have an abrasion or cut on your nipple. Nipple creams promote “wet wound healing” which can aid in the repair of your nipple skin.

Analgesics (pain relievers)

If your baby’s bite remains uncomfortable, you can take over-the-counter pain medicine that is safe to use while breastfeeding. For more information, visit your lactation consultant or doctor.

Ice packs

Using ice or a cold pack might help relieve pain and soothe your nipples.

Begin nursing on the uninjured side

Breastfeed on the non-damaged side for a few days while your skin heals. When a baby begins to eat, he or she sucks the most furiously.

Express your milk till you are healed

In rare situations, your nipple may be so injured that nursing merely worsens the situation for a few days. Give that breast a few days of comfort by nursing from that side less regularly or avoiding it entirely. In such circumstances, you should express your milk from that side to maintain your supply and avoid engorgement.

Biting is normally a passing phase that babies swiftly outgrow. If the pain becomes an issue, consult with your healthcare professional about pain management options.

Feel free to consult your doctor if you are worried about the baby or if your pain can no longer be tolerated or relieved by simple home remedies.

