I hate Hello Kitty but was forced to use the McDonald's Hello Kitty carrier as my bag

So, Hello Kitty.

I don’t know what it is about this mouth-less cat with a red bow that makes people obsessed.

Even Balenciaga made luxury bags emblazoned with the iconic cartoon figure’s face—and for men, no less!

In Singapore, the Hello Kitty mania is alive and real. And it all started on January 1, 2000.

At the dawn of the millennium, for the first time, McDonald’s in Singapore had collaborated with Sanrio by releasing a 40-day Wedding Design Hello Kitty (alongside its male companion Dear Daniel) toy promotion with their Extra Value Meals.

There were six different sets to be collected, and each week, Hello Kitty and Dear Daniel dressed in matching costumes that ranged from Japanese wedding costumes to Chinese traditional wedding outfits.

A Carousell post on the original 2000 edition McDonald’s x Hello Kitty plush toys

These plushies very quickly became a must-have for collectors, sparking a queuing frenzy in the thousands all over the island.

I was 11 that year and got in on the frenzy early. And while I wasn’t really a fan of Hello Kitty, I still forced my parents to get me one.

Yes, one. Solo. And not even of Hello Kitty.

I insisted on getting just a solo Dear Daniel plushie in a blue astronaut’s outfit just because I wanted to be ~*dIfFeReNt*~.

I never played with it or even displayed it with pride.

I just wanted it because everyone wanted it. And it was so stupid of me to just get one because, without its counterpart, the resale value of it was practically worthless.

For what it’s worth, I was always more of a Bad Badtz-Maru fan.

I just enjoyed his apathetic attitude and expressions much more compared to others in the Sanrio family.