Inside a designer's 1980s nostalgic 3-room HDB flat

In this week's episode, we explore a 1980s HDB flat in Singapore, spanning 700 sq ft with two bedrooms.

Designed to embrace simplicity and nostalgia, the homeowner retained original features like textured walls and ceilings, intentionally leaving them unplastered for a sense of authenticity.

Upon entering, the living area greets visitors with a tapestry of objects and colours. A wall was removed to open up the second bedroom, expanding the space seamlessly. Pinewood shelves from Ikea's IVAR system line the walls, displaying meaningful collectibles.

Furniture was deliberately chosen for its low height to maximise the perceived space, with an emphasis on solid wood like pine and cherry.

Soft furnishings include a Moroccan burgundy wool rug anchoring the space, custom curtain rails with flexible fabric options, and textiles like Shanghainese block prints and North Indian silk dupattas.

The study, once the second bedroom, features grey-green walls to delineate its original structure, a central worktable, and a striking Sapele plywood storage cabinet with Italian veneer detailing.

A dedicated dining area features a round cherry wood table, floated centrally for optimal functionality. The home reflects a harmonious blend of practicality, memory, and understated design.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.