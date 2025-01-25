A warm Danish-Japanese influenced house with vintage furniture pieces

In this week's episode, we explore a renovated 1980s house designed with Japanese Machiya influences. The exterior retains its traditional form, blending seamlessly with the neighbourhood, while the interior has been fully reimagined to enhance light, nature, and spatial harmony.

The entryway features a unified front verandah, functioning as an Engawa, creating a fluid connection between the indoor living spaces and the outdoor gravel lawn. Inside, the living, dining, and kitchen areas merge, promoting airflow and natural light.

Timber flooring adds warmth and acoustic benefits, with minimal built-in furnishings allowing vintage Danish furniture to stand out.

Upstairs, skylights bring daylight into the home's core, while the study offers a tranquil retreat.

This space, designed for both relaxation and work, features a Spanish chair by Borge Mogensen, positioned for comfort and a view of the tree canopy. Shoji screens provide privacy and invite the outdoors in, fostering a peaceful environment.

The bedrooms are screened with vertical grilles, echoing the Shoji screens' aesthetic, ensuring privacy and a play of light and shadow. The common bathroom, inspired by Japanese ryokans, features a custom Hinoki bathtub, promoting communal living and relaxation.

This home is a serene retreat, harmonising Japanese and Danish design elements, offering a space for rest and rejuvenation.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.