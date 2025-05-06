Daily roundup: Ng Chee Meng apologises for 2017 MOE incident, requests PM not to give him position in Govt — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ng Chee Meng apologises for 2017 MOE incident, requests PM not to give him position in Govt

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng has issued an apology for remarks he made during a 2017 Ministry of Education (MOE) dialogue that have since sparked public concern and outrage.

In a Facebook statement released on Tuesday (May 6), Ng, who was elected as MP for Jalan Kayu SMC in the May 3 General Election, acknowledged having read online posts regarding the incident... » READ MORE

2. Ministers Ong Ye Kung, Chee Hong Tat did not have any dealings with Fujian gang member Su Haijin: Statement

Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung did not know Su Haijin personally or had any dealings with him, according to their press secretaries.

This comes after pictures of the two at dinners with Fujian gang member Su were posted to Instagram on May 5 by former Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo... » READ MORE

3. Singaporeans earning above $10k most likely to be concerned about impact of US tariffs in Singapore: AsiaOne survey

With more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of Singaporeans expressing concern towards the recent US tariffs, these unexpected developments would undoubtedly weigh on their minds after the May 3 general election.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has addressed the growing threat of weakened global organisations and trade system in a recorded video released on April 4 after US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose a 10 per cent tariff baseline on all countries on April 2... » READ MORE

4. Byeon Woo-seok, Park Eun-bin, Kiss of Life: A peek at their childhood photos on South Korea's Children's Day

Every year on May 5, South Korea and Japan celebrate Children's Day and some celebrities commemorate the occasion by taking to social media and posting pictures of themselves from their childhood.

Here's a look at some Korean stars from when they were cute little ones... » READ MORE

