Serangoon Garden Market voted favourite hawker centre for 2024

Hawker culture is an integral part of most Singaporeans' lives and we all have our favourite haunts.

But out of the 121 hawker centres in Singapore, which is the most well-loved?

At the Singapore Hawkers' Seminar and Awards 2024 held today (Nov 4), Serangoon Garden Market won the Favourite Hawker Centre award.

The awards, which were introduced in 2021, aim to commend the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of hawkers.

It is organised by the Federation of Merchants’ Associations, Singapore and supported by the National Environment Agency.

Serangoon Garden Market received 216 votes out of over 500, for an award determined entirely by public voting.

The category is the newest addition to the list of awards presented at the ceremony, celebrating hawker centres that not only offer delicious food, but also those to which people have a "strong connection and belonging".

Although Serangoon Garden Market - not to be confused with the nearby Chomp Chomp Food Centre - isn't among the biggest hawker centres in Singapore, it houses several famous names, including Garden Street Kway Chap, Seng Kee Mushroom Minced Meat Noodle, Aliff Nasi Lemak and Ah Seng Braised Duck.

It is also home to the decades-old Serangoon Garden Bakery & Confectionery, which is popular for its old-school bakes.

Other accolades at the Singapore Hawkers' Seminar and Awards

Apart from the Favourite Hawker Centre award, three others were given out at the event graced by Senior Minister of State for Sustainability & the Environment, and Manpower, Koh Poh Koon.

The Hawker Heritage Award celebrates brands that have passed on management and culinary skills through the generations. The winners this year are Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak, Warong Wak Nakem and 75 Ah Balling Peanut Soup.

Third-generation owner of Warong Wak Nakem, Aminah Mohd Shah, told AsiaOne she and her team felt "very happy and grateful" about winning the award.

"This award is from our customers. Without them, we wouldn't have been around for 51 years," the 51-year-old shared.

The Enterprising Hawker Award acknowledges hawkers who have innovated and implemented new business models, strategies and processes.

Munchi Pancakes, Izah Rahman Corner and Hakka Leipopo clinched the title.

"It is our honour to win this award," 43-year-old Tan Sock Fern, owner of Hakka Leipopo, said.

"Being a hawker is not easy, especially since we've been hawkers for just three years. We still have a lot to learn."

The Outstanding Hawker Mentor Award, presented to hawkers who have dedicated their time and expertise to supporting and guiding aspiring hawker entrepreneurs, went to Philip Tan from Mei Ji Fishball Noodle, Tam Kim Leng from Min Nan Pork Ribs Prawn Noodle and Thien Chor Meng from Da Po Hainanese Chicken Rice & Curry Chicken Noodles.

