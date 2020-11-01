10 things I learned from 100 Baggers by Christopher Mayer

The term '10-bagger' was first used and popularised by fund manager Peter Lynch to describe stocks that multiplied in value by tenfold. Christopher Mayer, portfolio manager and co-founder of Woodlock House Family Capital, took this a step further and wrote a book to discuss about 100-baggers.

In his book, 100 Baggers, Mayer studied every company that returned $100 for every $1 invested between 1962 and 2014. The survey turned up 365 companies which was built upon a similar study conducted by Thomas Phelps, a stockbroker and investor.

(Coincidentally, Phelps also discovered the same number of 100-baggers between 1932 and 1971 as published in his book 100 to 1 in the Stock Market.)

Without further ado, here are 10 things I gained from reading 100 Baggers: Stocks that Returned 100-to-1 and How to Find Them.

1. A COMPANY NEEDS AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF HIGH GROWTH TO BECOME A 100-BAGGER.

Ideally, a company can sustain growth in all aspects ranging from revenue, margins, and earnings per share (EPS). Companies should have concrete growth drivers to expand domestically or internationally. However, they do not always need a huge market and can also sometimes dominate a smaller niche.

On average, companies in the survey conducted by Mayer took 26 years to become 100-baggers. Approximately 300 companies achieved 100-bagger status between 16 and 45 years.

Compound Annual Growth Rate Needed Years to 100-bagger 14.1% 35 years 16.6% 30 years 20.2% 25 years 25.9% 20 years 35.9% 15 years

2. P/E RATIO EXPANSION IS THE KEY TO A 100-BAGGER ALONGSIDE INCREASING EPS GROWTH.