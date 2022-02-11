COP report: WP notes leaders' possible criminal charges with 'grave concern'

The Workers' Party (WP) said on Friday (Feb 11) that it has noted the Committee of Privileges' (COP) recommendation to refer two of its leaders for possible public prosecution with "grave concern".

In the final report released on Thursday, the committee said that WP leaders had lied about their involvement in the complaint against Raeesah Khan.

Besides recommending a $35,000 fine be imposed on Khan for lying in Parliament, they also proposed that WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, and party vice-chair Faisal Manap be referred to the Attorney-General with a possibility of criminal charges.

In a Facebook post, the WP wrote: "The Workers' Party notes these developments with grave concern. The last time criminal charges were brought against an elected Opposition MP relating to their political work was in the 1980s."

Adding that their leaders Singh, Faisal and Sylvia Lim will be debating the COP report in Parliament, the WP said: "Mr Singh and Mr Faisal will also cooperate with the Public Prosecutor and defend themselves in court in the event that charges are brought."

The party also pointed out that the Parliament, "like the COP, is dominated by MPs from the ruling People's Action Party".

Responding to the COP report and criticism against him, Singh wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday that he will continue his work "as per normal" until the recommendation for him to be investigated by the public prosecutor has been resolved.

Singh also noted the "number of unknowns" even if Parliament adopts the committee's recommendations.

He said: "These include the eventual decision of the Public Prosecutor to prosecute, the intervening time before the matter goes to trial, the eventual verdict and any sentence meted out, and the prospect of both Faisal and I losing our parliamentary seats and stepping down as Members of Parliament if either of us is fined $2,000 or more.

"As always, Sylvia, Faisal and I are grateful to the public for their support of the Workers' Party, and all three of us, like our party colleagues will continue to serve to the best of our abilities."

