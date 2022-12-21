Daily roundup: COE prices fall across all categories except for Cat B - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. COE prices fall across all categories except for Cat B

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for December 2022, Cat A saw a $496 decrease and closed at $88,007 while Cat B increased by $2,505, and closed at $108,006... » READ MORE

2. Is this allowed? 'Blank canvas' Bukit Batok BTO flat put up for sale

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

A five-room 1,000 sq ft Bukit Batok flat was recently listed for $688,888. The only issue was how the flat appeared to be in its pristine original BTO condition...» READ MORE

3. Coming soon: $300 CDC vouchers for each Singaporean household

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Come Jan 3,2023, every Singaporean household will receive $300 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers...» READ MORE

4. Mother downs 4.5 litres of her own breast milk during Hokkaido vacation despite not being 'a milk person'

PHOTO: TikTok/Jemielimtiktok

During a recent holiday to Japan, this Singapore woman ended up drinking her own breast milk despite not being a huge fan of milk... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com