Fire engine, police van involved in separate traffic accidents on same day

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engine and a police van were involved in two separate traffic accidents at Sungei Kadut and Marsiling respectively on Thursday (Jan 23).

The first accident along Sungei Kadut Street 1, which occurred at about 1.45pm, involved the fire engine, a lorry and a prime mover, said the police in response to AsiaOne's queries.

Four male SCDF officers aged between 21 and 28 were taken to hospital.

SCDF said that the vehicle carrying a four-person crew was returning to Sungei Kadut fire post after attending to a fire incident in the area, which turned out to be a false alarm.

The accident left an SCDF officer, who was seated in the front cabin of the fire engine, trapped. The officer was later freed using hydraulic rescue equipment.

This officer and another officer were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The two other SCDF officers were conveyed to Woodlands Health Campus.

SCDF said all four officers were conscious and alert when conveyed to the hospitals and have been warded for observation.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Police van dented in Marsiling accident

The second accident, which involved a police vehicle, occurred near Marsiling MRT station at about 7.45pm on Thursday.

A video posted by Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com shows a police van and a white car at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 3 and Woodlands Centre Road.

A dent can be seen on the side door of the police van. An SCDF ambulance is also seen in the video.

SCDF told AsiaOne it conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

