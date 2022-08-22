'I pray for kindness and temperance': Here's how some netizens are reacting to repeal of Section 377A

The announcement of the repeal of Section 377A was a monumental moment for many in Singapore.

"I believe this is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will now accept. This will bring the law into line with current social mores, and I hope, provide some relief to gay Singaporeans," said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally last Sunday (Aug 21) evening.

Section 377A, introduced by the British in 1938, criminalises sex between consenting male adults.

Given Section 377A's controversial nature, the announcement that the law will be repealed drew mixed reactions from people across social media.

Some celebrated the move.

Among them was local filmmaker Boo Junfeng, who posted a video of a crowd cheering and clapping after PM Lee made the announcement on TV.

"The moment it happened. I too was choking holding up the camera," Boo wrote.

He also shared his thoughts, saying: "While it remains to be seen how exactly the law will be changed, I shall hold on to this feeling of hope for the first time. It’s something that’s been fought for very hard by the LGBTQ+ community."

Over on Twitter, user Lang_left shared a more personal reflection as his family watched the broadcast.

The TV is showing the news about 377A getting repealed. My mum is on her phone swiping TikTok. My dad is asking if there's news about the govt giving out more money. Their son is quietly celebrating the fact that he is finally not a criminal in the eyes of his own country. — Lang (@Lang_left) August 21, 2022

Despite the joyous reactions, there were some sceptics who brought up the fact that repealing Section 377A does not mean that the government recognises same-sex marriage.

"It's a step in the right direction, but it's not the only step," wrote Ayethirah.

377A getting repealed is long overdue, yes it's a step in the right direction, but it's not the only step. Now don't be shy - legalise same sex marriages, allow queer couples to adopt & buy housing together, lessen censorship on the community etc. — maggi curry fan (@ayethirah) August 21, 2022

Never thought I’d see the day that 377A would be repealed. 🏳️‍🌈 I’m glad that it’s finally here. But I’m also sorry to all LGBTQ+ families/couples for having to hear repeatedly today how they can’t be considered or legally recognized as a family. 💔 — Peiying Loh (@hellopeiying) August 21, 2022

https://www.tiktok.com/@jeanseizure/video/7134363062341045505

On the flip side, netizens on Hardware Zone didn't seem too enthused by the announcement.

One netizen noted: "[The LGBTQ community's] definition of repeal is quite different from what [PM Lee] announced...[They] want equal rights... even applying [for] HDB flats."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Hardware Zone

PHOTO: Screengrab/Hardware Zone

"Even as we repeal Section 377A, we will uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage," PM Lee said during his speech, which meant that marriage would continue to be one between a man and a woman.

Another praised the amendment of the Constitution which prevents the definition of marriage from being challenged in court.

"Hopefully this debate will stop for now. [PM Lee] is indirectly saying Singapore has more important things to worry about. Well done!"

PHOTO: Screengrab/Hardware Zone

Aware of the differing opinions, local comedian and host Hossan Leong made a post on Facebook on Monday morning, urging everyone to respect each other regardless of where they stand on the issue.

"I pray for kindness and temperance in our speech, with our words, and deeds. From both sides. Have a peaceful week ahead," he wrote.

Good morning friends Today there will be heated exchanges, different opinions and views on the 377a issue. I pray... Posted by Hossan Leong on Sunday, August 21, 2022

And as this "difficult subject" makes its way for a "full debate" in Parliament, PM Lee said: "What we seek is a political accommodation that balances different legitimate views and aspirations among Singaporeans.

"I hope the new balance will enable Singapore to remain a tolerant and inclusive society for many years to come."

ALSO READ: We should avoid taking extreme positions on Section 377A and work out differences calmly: Shanmugam

claudiatan@asiaone.com