'Is it my fault?' TikToker rants after bus didn't stop for her at bus stop, asks if she had to put out hand

How did she not know?

A woman waiting at a bus stop did not put her hand out when the bus came and was surprised the bus did not stop for her.

TikToker abercado made a video about the incident with the caption: "So done with Singapore bus culture I don't know."

In the 36-second video posted on May 6, she said: "I'm trying to make sense if this is my fault or what."

She explained that she had waited nine minutes for bus service 2.

"I'm like 'Okay, I'm just going to stand there and wait'," she said in the video, indicating the side of the road.

"Is it my fault that I never put my hand out? Because the bus just, just, just move, just drove away.

"Huh? Can like that one meh? I stand there is not enough. I have to put my hand out, is it?'

"I never take bus. This is why I hate taking bus. That's why I always take MRT."

https://www.tiktok.com/@abercado/video/7229997509228170522

The video has since garnered more than 109,000 views.

One netizen commented: "It's like saying you stand there expecting a taxi to come to you to pick you up. No, right? You put out ur hand to flag the taxi what. Same logic."

Another asked: "When you're alighting from the bus, do you think the bus will stop just by you standing at the door without pressing the bell?"

Another TikToker named YourBusCaptain, who is an actual SMRT bus captain, commented: "No wave, no stop."

PHOTO: TikTok/Abercado

Two days after posting the video, abercado uploaded another, much shorter, 10-second video, where she just said: "Okay, guys. I just wanted to rant, but now the whole TikTok is telling me to wave."

https://www.tiktok.com/@abercado/video/7230788950648982785

Lesson learnt.

