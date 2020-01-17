Britain's Prince Harry appears in public for first time since royal split

Britain's Prince Harry gestures in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London on Jan 16, 2020.
PHOTO: AP
Reuters

LONDON - Britain's Prince Harry made his first public appearance on Thursday (Jan 16) since Queen Elizabeth acceded to the wishes of her grandson and his American wife, Meghan, to step back from their senior royal roles and seek a more independent future.

The Prince, sixth in line to the throne, watched children playing rugby league in the back garden of Buckingham Palace ahead of making the draw for the sport's World Cup next year.

The event is his last scheduled royal engagement before he and Meghan begin a "period of transition" to their new roles.

Last week, Prince Harry, 35, and former actress Meghan Markle, 38, sparked a crisis in the British monarchy by announcing that they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in North America while also becoming financially independent.

The public announcement caught the rest of the royal family by surprise and left the Queen and other senior Windsors hurt and disappointed, according to royal sources. A friend of Prince Harry and Meghan said the couple felt that they had been driven out.

Following a family summit on Monday at her Sandringham estate attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, his elder brother, Prince William, and his father and heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, it was agreed that the couple would split their time between Britain and Canada.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," the 93-year-old monarch said in a rare, highly personal statement.

COURT ACTION

The couple have said they want a "progressive" new role for themselves and the ability to fund themselves. Currently, they are not allowed to seek private income and most of their money comes from the private estate of Prince Harry's father.

Meghan is currently in Canada with the couple's baby son, Archie, where she has carried out a couple of low-key events this week. Media reported that Prince Harry would stay in Britain for meetings next week as details about their future are hammered out before joining her.

On Wednesday, Prince Harry, who served for a decade in the British army, published a video to announce that Germany would host the next Invictus Games sporting event for wounded military personnel, indicating he would still give his support to causes he feels strongly about.

As one of the world's most glamorous couples, they have struggled with intense media scrutiny, with Prince Harry describing some coverage of Meghan as bullying, akin to the treatment his mother Princess Diana endured before her death in a 1997 car crash.

Some observers have criticised the British media for racism in its coverage of Meghan, whose mother is African-American.

This week, the Mail on Sunday newspaper submitted its defence to court action by Meghan over the publication of a private letter she sent to her estranged father, Mr Thomas Markle.

The case could see Mr Markle testify against her.

"There is a huge and legitimate public interest in the royal family and the activities, conduct and standards of behaviour of its members," lawyers for the paper said in documents submitted to London's High Court.

