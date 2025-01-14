Daily roundup: 2 men caught urinating at MRT stations within a week - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Peeing in public: 2 men caught urinating at MRT stations within a week

Days after a man was filmed urinating in public at Outram Park MRT station on Jan 10, a video of a second man relieving himself at another MRT station surfaced on social media... » READ MORE

2. 'Not happy, get your car washed in Singapore instead': Singaporean allegedly intimidated at JB car wash

A Singaporean woman was allegedly intimidated by a car wash manager in Johor Bahru after she questioned their incomplete service... » READ MORE

3. Tying the knot? Registries of Civil and Muslim Marriages site at Canning Rise to temporarily move to Esplanade Mall in April

The Registries of Civil and Muslim Marriages (ROM and ROMM) will temporarily move to an interim site at Esplanade Mall in April... » READ MORE

4. 'I was worried my fans would be sad': Super Junior's Heechul reveals disability 18 years after car accident

Almost two decades after his car accident, Heechul from the K-pop group Super Junior has now revealed it left him disabled... » READ MORE

