Daily roundup: ERP rates to go up by $1 at 3 locations from Sept 9 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ERP rates to go up by $1 at 3 locations from Sept 9

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will go up by $1 at three expressway locations starting from Sept 9... » READ MORE

2. 'She continued to slap and punch me': Teen allegedly attacked for sharing video of student vaping

A 15-year-old secondary school student was taken to hospital after two schoolmates, who accused her of sharing a video of their friend vaping in a school toilet, allegedly assaulted her... » READ MORE

3. 'It's very scary': Ada Choi recounts losing eldest daughter in public twice

As parents, one of the most worrying things when bringing your child out is to lose them in public... » READ MORE

4. 'Mum was worried about acting as a career': This Singaporean kept her dream alive, now cast in Miss Saigon

Ever since she was a young girl, Louisa Vilinne had been into the arts and wanted to pursue a career in performing... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com