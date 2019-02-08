Daily roundup: Preetipls and Subhas issue 'apology' mimicking statement by Mediacorp - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Instagram/Preetipls, Subhasmusic
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. YouTuber Preetipls and brother Subhas Nair issue 'apology' mimicking statement by Mediacorp and Havas Worldwide

Local YouTube star Preeti Nair and her brother, rapper Subhas Nair, on Friday (Aug 2) issued a statement ostensibly apologising "for any hurt that was unintentionally caused"... » READ MORE

2. From breakfast till late - Singapore's best hawker food

Photo: The Straits Times

In Singapore, the hawker centres are inextricably woven into the everyday life of its citizens. Everyone goes there - rich and poor alike... » READ MORE

3. Woman gets 11 years' jail in one of Singapore's worst cases of maid abuse

Photo: The Straits Times

Zariah Mohd Ali, 58, was also ordered to compensate the victim with a sum of nearly $56,000 or serve an additional five months in jail... » READ MORE

4. Babysitter in Malaysia dies after running into burning house to save 2 toddlers

Photo: Sin Chew Daily News

Covering her head with a wet towel, a babysitter ran into her burning house on Monday (July 29) to rescue two toddlers under her care... » READ MORE

