China's President Xi Jinping warns Wuhan virus spread is 'accelerating', country facing 'grave situation'

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned China was facing a "grave situation" given the "accelerating spread" of a new virus that has infected nearly 1,975 people across the country and killed 56, state media reported on Saturday (Jan 25).

"Faced with the grave situation of an accelerating spread of the new coronavirus... it is necessary to strengthen the centralised and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee," Xi said, according to official news agency Xinhua.

"As long as we have steadfast confidence, work together, scientific prevention and cures, and precise policies, we will definitely be able to win the battle," Xi told a meeting of the elite Politburo Standing Committee, according to Xinhua.

Xi held a politburo meeting on Saturday on measures to fight the “accelerating” outbreak, state television reported.

The comments come as Chinese authorities scramble to contain the new virus, which first emerged in central Wuhan city, but has spread to at least 30 regions and provinces in China.

China has also announced further transport restrictions. Hong Kong declared a virus emergency, scrapped celebrations and restricted links to mainland China.

Australia confirmed its first four cases on Saturday, Malaysia confirmed four and France reported Europe’s first cases on Friday, as health authorities around the world scrambled to prevent a pandemic. Singapore also has four confirmed cases.

The United States is arranging a charter flight on Sunday to bring its citizens and diplomats back from Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the epicentre of the outbreak, the Wall Street Journal reported.