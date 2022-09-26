Apple said to reduce iPhone 14 production due to low demand

Another report suggests a weak demand for the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Sources within the supply chain told ITHome that Foxconn has been instructed by Apple to cease at least five production lines that are manufacturing the iPhone 14.

This comes more than a week after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders are worse than the iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 13 mini. Kuo added that there is "lackluster demand" for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

