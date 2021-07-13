Audio-driven puzzle game OPUS: Echo of Starsong is a visual and aural magnum opus

Makers of OPUS: Rocket of Whispers and OPUS: The Day We Found Earth, SIGONO, is releasing their all-new audio and story-driven puzzle game in the form of OPUS: Echo of Starsong.

OPUS: Echo of Starsong follows Lee and on his adventures to search for hidden temples among the stars. Together with his companion Eda, whose singing can locate these temples, they journey to solve the mysteries behind these sanctums and discover an ancient myth rooted in the heart of space.

PHOTO: Steam

Eda’s ability allows her to listen and sing to sounds emitted from asteroids known as “Starsong”, which she has to use to locate temples and activate ancient ruins. This power plays a significant role in the game and influences the love relationship between her and Lee.

The game will feature space exploration and a unique blend of sci-fi and Eastern mythology. The game play will also revolve heavily around audio puzzles and some resource management.

PHOTO: Steam

PHOTO: Steam

PHOTO: Steam

SIGONO’s previous titles OPUS: Rocket of Whispers and OPUS: The Day We Found Earth were both critically acclaimed and touted as games that featured compelling narrative and excellent storytelling. Echo of Starsong is looking to be a game that has similar philosophy and style so we’re exceptionally excited for the release.

OPUS: Echo of Starsong is now available for pre-order via Steam and will release sometime in 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.