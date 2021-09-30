Xbox Series X/S are first game consoles to roll out Dolby Vision, perfect for OLED TVs

Dolby Vision gaming is now available on Xbox Series X|S. This means that next-gen gaming on the Xbox Series X|S is going to look much better. Colours will pop, and games will look that much better.

Picture quality is one of those things that helps with immersion. Gamers with Dolby Vision compatible televisions will be able to enjoy the ultra-vivid visual quality in games, which will be a huge boon especially when player characters explore a lush rainforest or a sprawling neon-drenched metropolis.

PHOTO: Dolby Vision

What better way to bring those virtual environments to life than to increase clarity and noticeable details in scenes both bright and dark? The difference in the image quality is

Next-gen titles will be optimised to take full advantage of the visuals that the Dolby Vision technology affords, but this increased fidelity is not restricted to just new titles.

Older titles released in HDR and Auto HDR will also benefit from Dolby Vision. Players should be able to see an improvement on existing titles when Dolby Vision is enabled on an Xbox Series X|S on a Dolby Vision-enabled television.

Dolby Vision will also work more effectively with automatic low-latency mode or variable refresh rate enabled on one’s television.

To check if your display supports Dolby Vision, press the Xbox button, then go to Settings > General > TV & display options > 4K TV details.

And, to enable Dolby Vision on the Xbox Series X|S, press the Xbox button, then press Settings > General > TV & display options > Video Modes > Dolby Vision for Gaming.

Now, gamers will get to experience the game worlds washing over them and coming to life.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.