Episode of The Simpsons in 2000 bizarrely predicted 2024 US election voting map

A 2000 episode of The Simpsons bizarrely predicted the 2024 US election voting map.

Republican Donald Trump proved victorious over Democrat Kamala Harris in the race to be President of the United States after a landslide vote on Nov 5, and the animated sitcom series, which has become known for predicting history way in advance, once again hit the nail on the head 24 years ahead of time.

In the episode, a TV presenter stood in front of a map of the US depicting the states declared in favour of Lisa Simpson and the results for her male rival.

And it was wildly similar to a map showing the votes cast for the Democrats and Republicans.

The same episode started going viral on social media when Kamala Harris became the first female US Vice President, as she wore a purple suit, pearl necklace and earrings just like Lisa's during her and former President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021.

The writer of the episode, Dan Greaney, previously called it "a warning to America".

He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016: "That just seemed like the logical last stop before hitting bottom. It was pitched because it was consistent with the vision of America going insane."

What's more, the 2015 mini-episode Trumptastic Voyage saw Homer Simpson pass by a sign reading: "Trump 2012, Trump 2016, then Trump 2020, and finally Trump 2024."

The Simpsons also appeared to predict the coronavirus pandemic and the Titanic sub disaster.

Trump is the second president in history to win non-consecutive terms.

He is also the first convicted felon to be president.

Trump declared victory in a speech at his watch party in Florida, saying: "I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president."

Many celebrities rallied behind his rival Harris — including Harrison Ford, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift — and woke up to the news of Trump's win

