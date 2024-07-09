'I would've ended up being a prostitute': Kumar on why he didn't have gender reassignment

Singaporean comedian Kumar revealed he considered gender reassignment when he was younger in the latest episode of The Daily Ketchup Podcast published yesterday (July 8).

The 55-year-old, who is promoting his upcoming comedy show Kumar Uncut, was asked if he had ever wanted to be a female.

"Yes, when I was very young. But I changed my mind," he admitted candidly.

When asked to elaborate, Kumar shared that if he had gone through the process then, he wouldn't have been who he is now.

"I would've gone to the streets, I would've ended up being a prostitute," he said.

Kumar also shared the challenges he would have faced.

"I wouldn't be able to work. How was I going to put food on the table? That was the problem last time… In those days, nobody would employ me and I would have landed up on the streets," he added.

Kumar came out as gay in his biography in 2011, despite hinting about his gender identity in interviews and performances before that. He also shared in the podcast that although he had never told his parents before, they had always known.

"My father never asked me. Before he died, he told me, 'You're going to be alone for the rest of your life, so save money.' So he knows actually," he said.

He added that his mother still wishes he would get married but it wouldn't happen.

"Can you imagine walking with your wife when you are looking at another man?" he asked the hosts.

"Both of you can look at the man together," host Daniel Lim joked, as the others laughed.

"That's a threesome." Kumar said.

Kumar will be performing with six other drag queens in his comedy show Kumar Uncut at the Marina Bay Sands' (MBS) Sands Theatre from July 10 to 28. He is also directing the show for the first time. Tickets are now on sale via the MBS website.

