Face massages in Singapore to lift, sculpt, and get that glowing skin

Good news! You don't have to go under the knife just to get a facelift, nor endure harsh abrasions to get your skin glowing because these face massages in Singapore will lift, sculpt and give you that glow you have always dreamt of.

Working from the inside out, these face massages employ different techniques to lift and sculpt; combine that with a concoction of nourishing oils, serums, and creams and you'll wake up to a fresher you. Best part, you'll even enjoy the process, who says beauty is "no pain, no gain?"

Oasia Spa

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CoKAliCSWN1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Oasia Spa at Oasia Resort Sentosa by Far East Hospitality is the first spa in Singapore to feature Swissline by Dermalab and its Signature Face Sculpt Massage technique, designed by the 2023 World Face Massage Champion, Anna Tsankov.

The rhythmic and deep flow facial massage reaches into the skin's layers to shape facial contours, relieve tension, and reactivate collagen. Its slow and deep movement not only improves lymphatic circulation, it also enhances the absorption of Swissline by Dermalab's products to give us radiance and flow.

Try the Swiss Lifting Infusion (S$300++), a 90-minute massage treatment using the Swissline Cell Shock line to smoothen lines, boost hydration, and to firm up the skin.

Otherwise, opt for the 60-minute Swiss Smart treatment (S$200++) which uses Swissline's signature Age Intelligence Boosters to rejuvenate and de-stress your skin.

Oasia Spa Sentosa is located at 23 Beach View Rd, #01-03 Palawan Ridge, Singapore 098679, p.+65 6818 3338. Open daily 10am - 8.30pm.

Body Inc

Led by Jacelyn Tay, former actress turned health and life coach, Body Inc is all about natural and holistic healing from within.

Reach for the Meridian Facelift Therapy that enhances skin elasticity and promotes anti-aging effects by improving the flow of 'qi' (气) along the face's meridian pathways. Using special massaging techniques, together with a patented magnetic physiotherapy tool, the therapy will unblock and improve the flow of energy, while an all-natural meridian cream will nourish and rejuvenate your skin.

Besides tightening loose skin and reducing double chin, it can even relieve headaches, migraines and sinus conditions so you look good and feel good. Trial from S$98 for first time customers.

Body Inc is located at 391B Orchard Road #27-00 Ngee Ann City Tower B, Singapore 238874, p.+65 8818 5656. Open Mon - Fri 9am -9pm, Sat 9am -6pm, Sun 9am -1.30pm.

Sommar Beauty Spa

Rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine, Sommar Beauty Spa offers the Pro-Revive Face Bojin treatment that is designed to release tension and address signs of facial ageing.

Bojin is a specialised treatment where a trained therapist uses a smooth buffalo horn tool to gently massage along your facial meridian channels and acupoints.

By stimulating the channels and acupoints, the treatment helps to release stagnant energy and improve blood circulation and as a result it contours your face while offering relief from those pesky neck and shoulder aches. Trial from S$68 onwards.

Sommar Beauty Spa is located at 9 Scotts Road, #03-04/05 Pacific Plaza, Singapore 228210 and 7 Fraser Street, #B3-17/18 DUO Galleria, Singapore 189350.

Yakson House

With K-skin and K-beauty raising the bar for beauty standards, Yakson House helps you get there with their signature Golki™ therapy. This Korean facial massage reaches deep down into the tissues to lift and slim your face, and it will even reset your bone structure.

Its effects are so profound, it's likened to having a facial reconstruction without ever having to go under the knife! Alongside slimming and lifting, complete your 60-minute K-Celebrity Face Care treatment (S$388+), with Head Golki™ therapy, Decollete Care, and a mask

Yakson House is located at Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Rd, #05-12A, Singapore 238880 and The Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green, #B1-24, Singapore 138617. Open Mon - Fri 10am -10pm, Sat- Sun 10am -7pm.

Atelier Kogao

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6YwU66g-ep/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Combining traditional Japanese massage techniques with cutting-edge technology, Atelier Kogao offers non-invasive facial contouring treatments to give you that natural V-shape facelift and symmetry you've been dreaming of.

More than just face correction, the Kogao Signature treatment (S$158) will also cleanse your pores, moisturise and provide brightening care, while stimulating skin and muscles for improved circulation.

But if you are looking for something with more lift, the Bihada Plus treatment (S$128) seeks to address sagging skin and fine lines while draining your lymphatic system and providing relief from muscle tension.

Atelier Kogao is located at 402 Orchard Rd, #04-20 Delfi Orchard, Singapore 238876 and 6 Eu Tong Sen St, #09-20 The Central, Singapore 059817.

Bonus! Free face massage at Almora Botanica

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3lYB2KL6qt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

With a strong belief in offering the purest and cleanest products of the highest quality, the founders of Almora Botanica combine Ayurvedic traditions with modern skincare science to harness powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties from its adaptogenic ingredients to bring us products that help manage skin stress and restore balance.

Try their signature facial oils which are rich and hydrating, yet not too oily, making them the perfect oil for a Face Yoga routine.

Experience the 15 minutes Face Yoga massage for free at Isetan Scotts, then bring home the Almora Botanica Skin Glow Set (S$148) which comes with the Radiance Day Face Oil and a pair of gemstone mushroom gua sha to DIY at home.

Almora Botanica is available online and on the first floor of Isetan Scotts, 350 Orchard Rd, Shaw House, Singapore 238868.

This article was first published in City Nomads.