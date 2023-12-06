'Having a strong immune system helps me really enjoy my life': Actor Nick Shen on how he keeps himself feeling at his best after battling shingles

I'm seated across from Nick Shen, a household name here in Singapore. Beneath his warm smile and strong handshake lies valuable lessons about his health, especially in the past year - after his unfortunate encounter with shingles, and as a complication of that, Bell's Palsy.

For the uninitiated, Bell's Palsy is an episode of facial muscle weakness or paralysis, which can occur suddenly. It often is confused with having a stroke, as it appears similar on the surface.

While Bell's Palsy is not life-threatening, it certainly affects one's confidence, and in Nick's case, possibly his livelihood as well - especially as there are a small group of patients who do not recover from the condition.

His encounter with the painful aftermath of both conditions led him on a quest to reboot his health.

And learning that poor immunity is the primary risk factor for shingles, Nick has decided to take on an all-around approach to boost his immunity.

Now armed with the knowledge that stress, diet, and gut health all play an equal part in wellness, Nick started making changes to his lifestyle - including the introduction of qigong, drinking celery juice first thing in the morning, and giving his immunity a boost with the use of probiotics daily.

Putting the pro in probiotics

Especially in Asia, the general population is not generally familiar with the role of probiotics in overall immunity. Oftentimes, people first hear about it through the introduction of cultured drinks in our diet and are familiar with the concept of "good bacteria" for our gut.

[[nid:649383]]

Often underestimated, probiotics contribute to the delicate balance within our digestive system. A harmonious gut environment not only aids in nutrient absorption but also sets the stage for overall health. Probiotics act as custodians, fostering an optimal balance of gut flora, which, in turn, impacts various facets of our physiological functions.

Scientific studies suggest that the gut houses a significant portion of our immune cells. Probiotics, by promoting a healthy gut microbiome, serve to enhance the body's defence mechanisms. Therefore, this symbiotic relationship between probiotics and immune function provides a compelling correlation between bolstering the body's resilience against infections and illnesses and its intake.

Many may find taking daily supplements a hassle, something Nick can attest to. He used to take probiotics supplements but was never consistent before.

"I know now that if I have a good immune system, and if I take probiotics regularly, it will help with my sleep, my focus and my positive energy throughout the day," says Nick. "Having a strong immune system not only helps us to reduce the number and intensity of contracting illnesses, but it also helps us really enjoy our lives."

Choosing the right supplement for you

Not all probiotics supplements however are created equal. Certain strains have shown particular promise for the Asian population. Studies suggest that probiotic strains from the Bifidobacterium family may offer specific benefits, aligning with the unique characteristics of Asian gut microbiota and diet. In particular, Bifidobacterium adolescentics, a good bacteria typically deficient in the Asian population, is important for building healthy gut flora. Understanding these nuances also helped Nick with choosing the right brand for his needs.

"Before choosing any product, I will do my own research - and see if the mixture is scientifically proven and is backed by strong scientific evidence. It's important that the products are suitable for Asians as well because as Asians, our diet, as well as our lifestyle, is very different," says Nick.

Now that it has been more than two months since taking regularly a scientifically proven probiotics (SIM01), Nick has noticed a boost in his overall health. While mindful to note that nothing is a miracle cure, he has noticed a significant improvement in his eczema - a skin condition he has battled for years - as well as his sleep.

There are many ways to build one's immunity. From exercise to eating the rainbow of fruits and vegetables to introducing supplements, the choices can be overwhelming. Studies have clearly shown that the benefits of adding probiotics to one's diet extend far beyond gut balance. In our post-pandemic world, the relationship between probiotics and immune support takes on newfound significance.

Nick's experience serves too as a reminder that taking care of one's health truly allows us to be at our best, not just for ourselves, but for those around us.

"I can eat well, sleep well and focus on my work. What more can I ask for?" Nick concludes.

This article is brought to you in partnership with GenieBiome Limited (G-NiiB Immunity+).

