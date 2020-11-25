How often should your reusable masks be replaced?

The Singapore government has been working with local manufacturers to distribute reusable face masks over the past few months in 2020 to keep the coronavirus spread under control.

As part of the Temasek Foundation initiative, the masks can be collected from StayMasked vending machines at about 800 locations just by scanning the barcodes of an NRIC, a school smartcard, birth certificate, FIN or any government-issued identification with a barcode.

People can find out information on the closest vending machines to them at this website.

The collection over two weeks will last until Oct 4. Although a useful and sustainable alternative to single-use disposable masks,reusable masks should be washed regularly and replaced after a recommended period of time.

Here are some things to note about reusable masks.

How long should I use the new reusable masks?

PHOTO: Showbit

The latest masks are for daily use. Each mask can be washed up to 30 times. Infectious diseases expert Leong Hoe Nam advises users to check that the mask fits their face and cheeks well, as unfiltered air could enter through the side of a loose mask.

When used on a “wear one, wash one” cycle daily, each mask kit with a pair should last for two months. After that, the masks remain usable, but their anti-microbial effectiveness and filtration are less effective.

What is the best method to wash the reusable mask?

PHOTO: Showbit

Washing and drying is simple but needs to be done correctly so the mask remains effective for a longer period of time. Use a gentle soap and lukewarm water solution. Do not use antiseptic detergent or bleach.

The mask manufacturer says the masks may be soaked in water for a longer period of time to wash off stains from cosmetics. It is not advisable to use make-up remover as it may affect the protective qualities of the masks.

How often should I wash my reusable mask?

PHOTO: Showbit

The mask should be washed after each day of use, according to the guidelines given in the mask kit. Dr Leong advises users to be careful when washing the mask as aggressive washing or the use of a washboard to clean the fabric may damage it quickly

How do I dispose of the reusable mask after the recommended period of use?

PHOTO: Showbit

The face mask should be disposed of as you would a surgical mask – in a rubbish bag with other waste or in a bin. Alternatively, cleaned masks can be upcycled in various ways.

For example, they can be repurposed as a cleaning cloth, a pouch for your spectacles or keys, since they are made of cotton.

Why should I stop wearing the reusable mask after the recommended period of use?

PHOTO: Showbit

Past the 30 washes, the antimicrobial as well as filtration properties of the mask become less effective. Dr Leong indicated that the mask’s effectiveness could drop between 10 and 15 per cent.

This article was first published in Female.