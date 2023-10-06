October HDB BTO exercise: Prime projects in Kallang and Tanglin Halt

Singapore's housing landscape is ever-evolving, and the October BTO exercise is no exception. This time, the spotlight is on two prime location projects in Kallang and Tanglin Halt. But what's the buzz all about? Let's dive in!

The hype of prime locations

Kallang and Tanglin Halt aren't just any ordinary locations in Singapore. They're steeped in history and have witnessed the nation's growth over the decades. The decision to introduce prime location projects here wasn't made on a whim.

It was a calculated move, considering the historical significance, the potential for urban development, and the demand for housing in these areas.

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) sure knows how to keep things exciting. With the announcement of new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in prime locations like Kallang and Tanglin Halt, Singaporeans are buzzing with anticipation. But what makes these locations so special? Let's find out! But first, check out this nifty table we've spruced up for you!:

Project name Location Flat types Number of units Special features Verandah @ Kallang Kallang/Whampoa 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room 1,940 Proximity to Kallang River, Waterfront Living Tanglin Halt Cascadia Queenstown 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room 620 Near Queenstown MRT, Green Surroundings

Verandah @ Kallang: A breath of fresh air

Kallang's new BTO project is set to be a gem in the heart of the city. With its strategic location near the Kallang River and proximity to the central business district, it's a dream come true for many potential homeowners.

The project promises modern amenities, lush green spaces, and a blend of heritage and contemporary design. Moreover, with the Kallang Sports Hub nearby, residents will have a plethora of recreational activities at their fingertips.

Nestled in the heart of Kallang, Verandah @ Kallang promises a blend of modern living with a touch of heritage. With the Kallang River just a stone's throw away, residents can look forward to waterfront views and a plethora of recreational activities.

The project's strategic location near the city centre offers unparalleled convenience, with shopping malls, eateries, and entertainment options galore.

Tanglin Halt Cascadia: Where greenery meets modernity

On the other side of town, Tanglin Halt is gearing up for a transformation. The new BTO project here is a nod to the area's rich history, with a modern twist. Think state-of-the-art facilities nestled amidst greenery and heritage trails.

The project aims to offer residents the best of both worlds — a touch of nostalgia with all the conveniences of modern living.

Tanglin Halt Cascadia in Queenstown is set to be a modern residential haven surrounded by lush greenery and parks. Beyond the serene environment, the project's proximity to Queenstown MRT station ensures excellent connectivity. The area is also rich in history, with old-school shops and eateries that give it a nostalgic charm.

By the numbers

The numbers speak for themselves. With thousands of units up for grabs in prime locations, the demand is expected to be sky-high. And it's not just about the quantity. The quality of these units, coupled with the prime location, makes them a hot favourite among potential buyers. However, with great demand comes great responsibility.

The government has urged the public to make informed decisions and avoid rushing to apply, ensuring that everyone has a fair shot at their dream home.

The October BTO exercise is a significant one, and the numbers certainly paint an impressive picture. Here's a breakdown of what's on offer:

6,800 flats will be launched in the October BTO exercise.

1,940 units in Kallang/Whampoa and 620 units in Queenstown (Tanglin Halt).

4-room and 5-room flats will be the main focus in these prime areas.

Estimated waiting time for these flats is around five to six years.

Prime locations typically see a higher application rate, so competition will be fierce!

Why prime locations?

Prime doesn't just mean "expensive." It's about the value, convenience, and potential growth in the future. These locations are highly sought after due to their proximity to amenities, MRT stations, and schools. Additionally, properties in prime locations tend to appreciate in value over time, making them a sound investment.

The introduction of these prime location projects is set to reshape the landscape of Kallang and Tanglin Halt. Local businesses can expect a boost, thanks to the influx of residents.

Moreover, the projects are likely to enhance the overall infrastructure and amenities in these areas, making them even more desirable for potential homeowners.

Implications for surrounding areas

While Kallang and Tanglin Halt are in the limelight now, it's essential to understand how these projects fit into the larger picture of Singapore's urban development.

With the government's continued focus on sustainable and inclusive growth, projects like these are a step in the right direction. They not only cater to the housing needs of Singaporeans but also contribute to the nation's vision of a modern, vibrant, and green city.

The launch of these prime BTO projects is expected to rejuvenate the surrounding areas. With an influx of residents, local businesses will likely see a boost.

Additionally, the increased demand for amenities might lead to the development of new facilities and infrastructure, further enhancing the appeal of these neighbourhoods.

Expectations from the launch

Given the prime locations and the attractive features of the projects, the expectations are high. Many predict a surge in applications, especially from young couples and families looking to settle in well-established neighbourhoods. The launch might also set a precedent for future BTO projects in prime areas, signalling a shift in HDB's strategy to cater to diverse housing needs.

Fun fact corner

Did you know? The name "Tanglin Halt" was derived from the Malay word "Tanglin," which means "terrace," and "Halt," which refers to a place where trains stop. So, in essence, it's a "terrace where trains stop." Pretty cool, right?

Conclusion: The future of BTOs in prime locations

With the launch of Verandah @ Kallang and Tanglin Halt Cascadia, the future of BTOs in prime locations looks promising. As Singapore continues to grow and evolve, so does its housing landscape. And for Singaporeans, this means more choices, more opportunities, and more dream homes to look forward to.

This article was first published in 99.co.