VEP warning notices only issued to those who have not yet applied: Malaysia's transport minister 

Only drivers who have yet to apply for their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) will be served warning notices, Malaysia's transport minister Anthony Loke said at a press conference in Johor Bahru on Thursday (Oct 3), The Straits Times reported.

A total of 678 cars have been stopped and checked by Road Transport Department officers at the Causeway and Second Link since enforcement began on Oct 1, he said.

50 warnings have been handed out to owners of Singapore-registered vehicles since, Loke added.

Speaking at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex, Loke said that those who have applied but have not completed the VEP radio frequency identification (RFID) tag installation will not receive warning notices.

Some 112,658 VEP tags have been issued and over 75,000 have been successfully installed and activated.

The warning notices were delivered to drivers at immigration checkpoints booths during passport checks via the LED screens, as well as on paper and via the MDGS phone application.

Drivers who have received warnings can still re-enter Malaysia during the current phase of VEP, CNA reported.

This comes amid posts on social media showing photographs of the warning slip given to drivers, claiming that those who have yet to apply for a VEP will receive warnings.

On the slip, a reminder for the driver to register for a VEP can be seen.

"Failure to register for VEP, legal action can be taken against you," the slip warns.

More VEP centres, including at malls

Loke also announced that the ministry aims to open more VEP centres to deal with the large influx of drivers looking to install their RFID tags, reported CNA.

They aim to establish these centres at malls in Johor Bahru, Loke said.

"Shopping malls in Johor Bahru have come forward to offer their venue for RFID installation," he explained.

"We will work with any parties who are interested to help us to help drivers so they don't have to wait at the centres ... (they) can go shopping and within two hours can come back and collect their (tags)," he added.

Loke also stressed that the enforcement of the VEP will be "very gradual".

"For those car owners who have already applied, they have nothing to worry about, because our gadgets will know whether they have applied or not," he said, reported CNA.

"We will not issue you any warning notice. We will not issue you any reminder. The warning notice will only be given to those car owners who have yet to do anything, have yet to submit any application."

Motorists without a valid VEP risk being denied entry into Johor, or fined up to RM2,000 (S$620).

